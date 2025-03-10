Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 265,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $69,433,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Insulet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,422,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1,447.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $251.81 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.09 and a 200-day moving average of $253.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

View Our Latest Report on PODD

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.