Rebalance LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Rebalance LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,078 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

