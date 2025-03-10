Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National CineMedia (NCMI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI):

3/7/2025 – National CineMedia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $8.25 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – National CineMedia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – National CineMedia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – National CineMedia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/3/2025 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2025 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2025 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2025 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

National CineMedia Stock Down 17.8 %

Shares of NCMI opened at $5.22 on Monday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.46 million, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get National CineMedia Inc alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at National CineMedia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $154,560.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,085.37. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.