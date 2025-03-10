Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK):

2/27/2025 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $321.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $298.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $297.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $313.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Verisk Analytics was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $303.83. 417,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,597. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.34 and a 12 month high of $306.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.50.

Get Verisk Analytics Inc alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.06, for a total transaction of $595,428.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,155.96. This represents a 18.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $321,642.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,958.66. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,818 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,981,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.