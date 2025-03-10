Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Shares Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report) was down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 73,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 211,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Red Pine Exploration Stock Down 17.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

About Red Pine Exploration

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

