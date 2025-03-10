Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Stock Price Down 17.4% – Here’s What Happened

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report) fell 17.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 526,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 220,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Red Pine Exploration Stock Down 17.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About Red Pine Exploration

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

