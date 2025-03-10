REDW Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 48,503 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $592,939,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,737,000 after buying an additional 10,024,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

