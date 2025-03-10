REDW Wealth LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

