REDW Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,822 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC owned about 0.25% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $17,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 359.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,872,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $94.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $102.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

