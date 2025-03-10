REDW Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,011 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,363,000 after buying an additional 5,560,636 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,585,000 after buying an additional 4,884,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,357.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,892,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,055,000 after buying an additional 4,693,222 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

