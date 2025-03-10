REDW Wealth LLC Sells 105 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $546.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $577.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $511.97 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

