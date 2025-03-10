Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Relx by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 68.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Relx by 5.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 264,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 95,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.