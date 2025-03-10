Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Strategic Education (STRA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA):

3/6/2025 – Strategic Education was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2025 – Strategic Education had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Strategic Education had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Strategic Education was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2025 – Strategic Education had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Strategic Education Trading Up 0.0 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.43 and a 12 month high of $123.62.

Get Strategic Education Inc alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. This represents a 18.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $589,425.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,189.48. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 809.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.