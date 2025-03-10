Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 561999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.
Resideo Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05.
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies
About Resideo Technologies
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Resideo Technologies
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.