Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 561999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

About Resideo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

