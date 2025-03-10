Rialto Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 258 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,623,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 122,858 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,186,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 117,210 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

