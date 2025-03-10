Rialto Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 127,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 39,361 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

