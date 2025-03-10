Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Up 15.3% – Here’s Why

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$0.98. 485,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 124,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Rusoro Mining Trading Up 10.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$412.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

