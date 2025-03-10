Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total transaction of $320,072.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,886,746.74. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,133,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,474,323. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock valued at $383,156,227. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:CRM opened at $282.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.84. The stock has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $367.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.