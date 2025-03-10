SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%.
SandRidge Energy Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 383,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,589. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $419.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.03.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
