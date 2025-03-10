Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 401.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

