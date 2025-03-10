Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 299.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

