Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 694 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 173.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield University raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield University now owns 298,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,928,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 483,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,348,000 after buying an additional 31,848 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $529.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $548.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

