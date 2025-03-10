Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,603 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Gladstone Land worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAND. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gladstone Land by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Gladstone Land stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $418.30 million, a P/E ratio of -39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.33%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -193.10%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

