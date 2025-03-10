Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.08.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

