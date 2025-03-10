Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) Insider Michael Ziegelaar Buys 82,817 Shares

Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziegelaar purchased 82,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,492.98 ($9,172.77).

Seven West Media Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Seven West Media alerts:

Seven West Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Seven West Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated media company, engages in the free to air television broadcasting and digital streaming in Australia and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Television; The West; and Other Business and New Ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven West Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven West Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.