Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) Insider Michael Ziegelaar Buys 82,817 Shares

Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziegelaar purchased 82,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,492.98 ($9,172.77).
Seven West Media Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54.
Seven West Media Company Profile
