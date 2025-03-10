Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

