Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

