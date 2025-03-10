SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Tops $70,752.07

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $284.59 million and approximately $70,752.07 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00003364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00024473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23421076 USD and is down -9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $28,907.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

