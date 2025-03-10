Smog Trading Down 21.8% This Week (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Smog token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smog has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smog has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $2,770.40 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80,190.13 or 1.00288588 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,838.37 or 0.99848662 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Smog

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.00865578 USD and is down -7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $256.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

