Solitude Financial Services Has $207,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Solitude Financial Services decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.56. The firm has a market cap of $272.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

