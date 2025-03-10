Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 11,745 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 303.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

XEL stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.28%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

