Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 925 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $825,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVW stock opened at $96.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average is $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.