Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $814,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

