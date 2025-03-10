Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $402.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.