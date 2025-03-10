Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 551 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $84.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

