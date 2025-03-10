Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,595 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.71 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.67 and a 200-day moving average of $167.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

