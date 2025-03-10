Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 16,703 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

