Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $51.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

