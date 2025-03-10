Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 5,004 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

NYSE:RTX opened at $128.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a one year low of $89.44 and a one year high of $135.36. The company has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

