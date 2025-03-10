S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.

SPGI stock opened at $497.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

