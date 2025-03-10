SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Lowered by Fairfield University

Fairfield University trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,182 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 4.1% of Fairfield University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fairfield University’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.