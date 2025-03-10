SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Increased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $67.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $72.14.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile
SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.
