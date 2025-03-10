SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.8% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $546.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $511.97 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

