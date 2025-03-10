SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $124.09 and last traded at $124.88, with a volume of 10627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.92.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total transaction of $1,715,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,988.23. This represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,695 shares of company stock worth $7,781,086. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 765,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 191,740 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

