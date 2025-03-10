Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $135.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Freshpet stock traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,189. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average of $141.04. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $88.11 and a 52 week high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

