Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of United States Copper Index Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:CPER)

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,922 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 881% compared to the average volume of 298 call options.

United States Copper Index Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CPER traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.15. 31,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,730. The stock has a market cap of $188.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. United States Copper Index Fund has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08.

Get United States Copper Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in United States Copper Index Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 1,542.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Copper Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Copper Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.