Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Stratus Properties stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $149.43 million, a PE ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 1.21. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stratus Properties by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.