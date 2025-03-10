Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Up 46.7% – What’s Next?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 46.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.11. 473,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,099% from the average session volume of 39,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Stria Lithium Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

