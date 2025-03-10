sudeng (HIPPO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $42.58 Million

sudeng (HIPPO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, sudeng has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. sudeng has a market capitalization of $42.58 million and $19.61 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sudeng token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sudeng Profile

sudeng was first traded on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00421969 USD and is down -5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $19,000,986.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

