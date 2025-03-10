Suku (SUKU) Hits Market Cap of $15.19 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Suku has a market capitalization of $15.19 million and $284,072.89 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Suku

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,011,574 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

